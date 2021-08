Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a revised presidential decree expanding alternative holidays, just a little over a month after it was passed in the National Assembly.The revision was passed on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Personnel Management, applying the rule to four more holidays - Independence Movement Day, Liberation Day, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day.Upon the president's approval, the decree will be published in the government gazette as early as Wednesday to take immediate effect .Under the rule, if one of the holidays falls on the weekend, the following weekday will be a mandated day off. For 2021, it applies to Liberation Day, Foundation Day and Hangeul Day.Until now, alternative holidays applied only to Lunar New Year, Chuseok and Children's Day.