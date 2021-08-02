Vice Foreign Minister to Attend Inauguration of Iran's New President

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will attend the inauguration of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi as a representative of the South Korean government.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Choi will visit Tehran on Wednesday and attend the inauguration on Thursday.The ministry expects Choi's visit to serve as an opportunity to deliver Seoul's will to enhance relations between the two nations after the launch of the Raisi administration.During the trip, the vice minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss bilateral relations and other issues.Choi last visited Iran in January and met with Araghchi to secure the release of a South Korean tanker and discuss the issue of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea.The tanker was released but the issue of the frozen assets remains unresolved, and is expected to be feature in the their agenda.