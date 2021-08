Photo : YONHAP News

The number of security and protective detail assigned to ensure the safety of President Moon Jae-in and his residence after his five-year term ends next year has been set at 65.A Cabinet meeting presided over by Moon on Tuesday passed a revised ordinance that increases the president's security detail by 65. These additional manpower will be tasked with protecting Moon immediately after he leaves his office next year.Under the plan, a 27-member protective detail will be assigned to the president once his term ends in May of next year.According to the presidential office, all former presidents have been entitled to the same level of protective detail.The other 38 officers will be in charge of providing security for his residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. It is about a third of the usual deployment for former presidents, the top office said.