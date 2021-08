Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has heightened its travel advisory for South Korea by a notch amid a recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the nation.The Department of State posted the updated travel status for countries on Monday, including that for Korea, which was raised from Level One: Exercise Normal Precautions to Level Two: Exercise Increased Caution.The change came about two months after Washington issued the lowest travel advisory for South Korea in its four-tier travel alert system.The U.S. department readjusts travel status based on an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC). New COVID-19 cases in South Korea has remained in the four digits for four weeks as the nation struggles to cope with its fourth wave of the pandemic.