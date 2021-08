Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed that it is willing to meet with North Korea without any preconditions.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday in a press briefing that the U.S. contacted North Korea and has no updates regarding the North's response.Price, however, added that as U.S. special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions," the U.S.' offer still stands. He added that it's up to North Korea to respond to the offer positively.Sung Kim made the remarks in June when he visited South Korea.Price also reaffirmed that Washington is supportive of inter-Korean dialogue and welcomes the restoration of communications lines between the two Koreas.