Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed that any decision on joint military exercises with South Korea will be made through consultation between the two nations.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Tuesday in a press briefing, when asked about the annual joint drills set for this month.Kirby said that the allies have proper training and readiness posture on the Korean Peninsula, and any decision on exercises and readiness will be made through close consultation with South Korea.He added that South Korea has not made any request to consider suspending the upcoming joint military drill.North Korea restored communications lines with South Korea last week and the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned on Sunday that military drills between South Korea and the U.S. will undermine prospects for inter-Korean relations.