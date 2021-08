Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 200 million.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time pandemic statistics, the global tally topped the grim milestone and reached around 200 million 190-thousand as of Wednesday morning, Korea time.The figure accounts for two-point-five percent of the global population of seven-point-75 billion.The global tally surpassed 100 million on January 25 and doubled in just six months. It took over a year to reach 100 million but needed just half a year to hit 200 million.The United States remained No. 1 in terms of cumulative COVID-19 caseloads at 36 million, followed by India with 31 million and Brazil and Russia.The global death toll stood at four-point-26 million.