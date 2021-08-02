Menu Content

Unification Ministry: Restored Communication Lines Result of Inter-Korean Consultation

Written: 2021-08-04 09:27:56Updated: 2021-08-04 11:11:57

Unification Ministry: Restored Communication Lines Result of Inter-Korean Consultation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry said on Tuesday that the recent restoration of inter-Korean communications lines was not requested by South or North Korea, but the result of mutual consultation and agreement. 

A ministry official made the remarks soon after the National Intelligence Service reported to the parliamentary intelligence committee that the restoration was requested by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The official said that the leaders of South and North Korea exchanged letters and shared the need to improve inter-Korean relations and agreed to reconnect communication lines first. 

The official said that the two sides did not discuss a specific agenda in the exchanges, adding that from now on, they need to discuss how to improve their relations through the restored channels.

Last Tuesday, the ministry proposed through the restored liaison hotline that the two sides discuss the issue of setting up the system for virtual talks through the liaison office. It is still waiting on a response.
