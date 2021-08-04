S. Korea Adds 1,725 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-725 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid continued nationwide transmission in the fourth wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases detected throughout Tuesday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 203-thousand-926.The daily figure jumped over 500 from the previous day and climbed above 17-hundred after five days below the threshold.The nation also added more than one-thousand cases for the 29th consecutive day since July 7.Of the new cases, one-thousand-664 were local transmissions, while 61 were from overseas.The greater Seoul area reported one-thousand-36 cases, accounting for 62-point-three percent of local infections. Non-capital areas added 628 cases, taking up 37-point-seven percent of local cases. The daily tally marks the largest in the fourth wave of the epidemic.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-106. The fatality rate stands at one-point-03 percent.The number of critically ill patients has dropped by two from the previous day to 329.