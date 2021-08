Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's sales in the United States jumped nearly 20 percent in July from a year earlier.According to Hyundai Motor America(HMA), Hyundai sold 68-thousand-500 units last month in the U.S., up 19 percent on-year.HMA said that Hyundai posted double-digit sales growth for the fifth consecutive month.Retail sales to the general public grew 14 percent on-year to 61-thousand-227 units in July.Hyundai saw its sales of eco-friendly vehicles jump nearly 400 percent, accounting for 12 percent of its retail sales.Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors posted record sales for the fifth straight month in July, selling 70-thousand-99 units, up 34 percent from a year earlier.