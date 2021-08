Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's baseball team will face long-time rival Japan in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.Led by manager Kim Kyung-moon, Team Korea will seek to earn a berth into the finals by beating Japan at Yokohama Stadium.Despite losing to the U.S. 2-4 in the group match, South Korea advanced into the semifinals after crushing the Dominican Republic and Israel in the knockout stage.South Korea, the defending champion, is seeking to reclaim gold after taking it in the 2008 Beijing Games. Baseball was removed from the Games in London and Rio, but reinstated for Tokyo.The winner of Wednesday’s match automatically advances into the finals while the losing team will have a chance to secure a berth into the finals if it wins a consolation match.