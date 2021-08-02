DP Chief Proposes Opening a McDonald's at Gaeseong Industrial Park

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has pitched building a McDonald's at the now-closed inter-Korean factory complex, in what would be a symbolic move of American good will.According to a press packet released by the DP, its chair Song Young-gil in a virtual session of the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday stressed the need to restart operations of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.It has been shuttered since February 2016, triggered by North Korea's nuclear and satellite tests.Song called reopening it the best way to bring about change in the North and the pillar on which trust can be built among the two Koreas as well as the U.S. He suggested Washington can make progress with Pyongyang by making active investment in the border complex.Saying the North doesn’t believe Seoul and Washington’s stance that their joint military drills are aimed at ultimately safeguarding peace, Song said he believes the North could accept such views if McDonald’s opened an outlet at the Gaeseong industrial park.The DP leader also proposed approaching North Korea like “a second Vietnam,” expanding on how Vietnam - after establishing diplomatic ties with the U.S. - has come to play the role of keeping China’s expansion in check in Southeast Asia.