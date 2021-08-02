Online Shopping Transactions Up 25% in Q2 in Fresh Record

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Online shopping has jumped by a record high of 25 percent on-year in the second quarter.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, online shopping transactions in the April through June period totaled 46-point-nine trillion won, up 25-point-one percent from a year earlier.The increase is the largest to date since the agency began compiling such data in 2001.Online shopping has steadily expanded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, jumping on-year in the ten-percent range in all four quarters last year, before rising 22 percent on-year between January and March this year.Food delivery services took up 13 percent of the online transactions, followed by food and beverages at 12-point-seven percent, and home appliances, electronics and telecommunication devices at eleven-point-three percent.Purchases made through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets rose 32-point-four percent on-year to 33-point-three trillion won in the second quarter.