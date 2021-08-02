Fmr. BAI Chief Announces Bid to Run in 2022 Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, who joined the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) last month, has announced his official bid to run in next year's presidential election.At an online event on Wednesday, Choe formally declared his bid, saying he couldn't sit idly by watching the country collapse under the current administration.The move comes just 32 days after he stepped down as the head of the audit agency. Choe had been at odds with the Moon Jae-in administration since the agency's audit on the decision to shut down the Wolsong-One nuclear reactor earlier than planned.Choe said he adhered to the principle that even a key presidential campaign pledge must be carried out under proper procedures, and then criticized the government for dismissing the Constitution and law in handling state affairs and creating division for political gain.Choe pledged to restore the principle of market economy based on the spirit of liberty, autonomy, innovation and creativity, so that fair employment opportunities will be offered to the country's young people.He also pledged to normalize public education, reform the national pension system, review the Moon administration's nuclear phase-out policy, and work to improve North Korean people's human rights.