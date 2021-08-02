KCTU Chief Undergoes Police Questioning over Labor Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of an umbrella labor group is being questioned by police over last month's labor rally held in downtown Seoul in alleged violation of quarantine rules.Yang Kyung-soo, president of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), told reporters outside Jongno Police Station in Seoul on Wednesday that no infections have been confirmed in connection to the July 3 rally. He said the government's attempt to divert the responsibility of its failed quarantine measures onto the KCTU has not worked.Yang said it is completely up to the government whether it will hold talks or have workers hit the streets again, adding that his group is ready for both dialogue and a fight.Yang was booked for violating laws on assembly and demonstration and infectious disease prevention after organizing a labor rally involving some eight-thousand participants.Three protesters tested positive for COVID-19 afterwards, having contracted the virus from a restaurant several days later on July 7, not the rally itself.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency set up a 52-member investigation team and has so far booked 23 people and questioned 16 individuals as of Tuesday.