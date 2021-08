Photo : YONHAP News

The Blue Jays’ ace pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin picked up his eleventh win of the season on Tuesday, during his first home game at the Rogers Centre, since signing with the team nearly 20 months ago.Pitching for seven innings against the Cleveland Indians, Ryu allowed two earned runs on seven hits, while striking out eight. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, earned a total of seven runs on 12 hits, including two home runs.Having eleven wins and five losses in 21 starts this season, Ryu's ERA dropped to three-point-22.Ryu, along with Chris Bassitt of the Oakland Athletics, now tops the American League ranking for the season's most wins.Until now, Ryu had spent all of his time with the Blue Jays on the road due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.