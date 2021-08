Photo : YONHAP News

Amid reports of COVID-19 infections among foreign laborers in South Korea, the government is encouraging foreign residents in the country to get vaccinated.The Justice Ministry, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) and local governments announced Wednesday foreigners residing in the country have the same access to vaccines as citizens.Those subscribed to the National Health Insurance Service(NHIS) can make reservations through the KDCA’s website.Others that are in the country without an alien registration number, either legally or illegally, or are not subscribed to NHIS can also receive the vaccine after obtaining a temporary number from a public health center with a passport.Authorities said they will not penalize people staying in the country illegally through the COVID-19 testing, quarantine or vaccination process.