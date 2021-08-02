Tougher Curbs Mulled in Non-Capital Areas as COVID-19 Spread Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

With no sign of the fourth wave of COVID-19 letting up despite tough curbs, authorities in non-capital areas are exploring additional measures.A daily average of over 70 cases has been reported in Daejeon, the only city outside the Seoul metro area to enforce the highest Level Four. Starting Thursday, the city will reduce public transport by half after 10 p.m. in an effort to minimize people’s movement.The southern port city of Busan officially imposed Level Three since July 21, but its additional measures are actually closer to those of Level Four.The city of Daegu, which is also under Level Three, reported 75 cases on Wednesday, the highest since March of last year during the first wave. City officials are attempting to deal with clusters at religious and sports facilities with more customized protocols.On Wednesday, a total of 628 domestic infections were reported in regions outside of the capital area out of the more than 17-hundred total, marking the largest figure since the start of the fourth wave.