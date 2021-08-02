Moon Instructs Military Leaders to Regain Public Trust via Self-Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the military to regain public trust by thoroughly addressing problems that have surfaced in recent months, including a massive COVID-19 outbreak among an anti-piracy unit serving overseas and a sexual assault case involving Air Force officers.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Wednesday, Moon gave his instructions in a meeting with top military commanders, including Defense Minister Suh Wook, earlier in the day.Noting that the military has lost public confidence and faced a “serious crisis” following the string of recent cases, he particularly mentioned the COVID-19 outbreak aboard a destroyer operated by the Cheonghae Unit, in which 272 out of 301 service members were infected.Moon said, while the incident caused significant public concern, military leaders should ensure that the unit members are not discouraged by it so they are able to carry out successful missions abroad.Defense Minister Suh reported to the president that only those fully vaccinated will now be dispatched to overseas missions. The military will also supply new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits to overseas units for more efficient COVID-19 testing, the minister said.Regarding the suicide of a noncommissioned Air Force officer who was sexually harassed by a colleague, the president ordered the military to come up with fundamental solutions that would prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.The meeting marks the first time in some 20 months that Moon sat down with key military commanders since a luncheon meeting at the presidential office in December of 2019.