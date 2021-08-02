Menu Content

Written: 2021-08-04 18:52:31Updated: 2021-08-04 19:49:07

S. Korea to Hold Strategy Meetings on Becoming Global Vaccine Hub

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Thursday will unveil strategies to become an international hub for COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution. 

The presidential office said on Wednesday President Moon Jae-in will preside over the inaugural meeting of the global vaccine hub preparatory committee. Visions and strategies to realize the goal of becoming a “K-vaccine hub” will be presented at the occasion, the top office said. 

South Korea earlier announced it will seek to help supply COVID-19 vaccines utilizing its biomedical production capability, and also said it will secure “vaccine sovereignty” through home-grown vaccine development. 

Deputy presidential spokesperson Lim Se-eun said Moon leading the first committee meeting, over Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum who is the chair of the committee, will convey the government’s strong will to achieve the goals. 

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol is scheduled to report to the president concrete strategies on how to pursue the goals.
