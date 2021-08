Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean women golfers battled the punishing heat on Wednesday as they launched their race to bring home the nation’s second consecutive Olympic gold medal.In the opening round of the women’s golf event that kicked off at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, world No. 2 Ko Jin-young finished at three-under 68 to tie for fourth place with two others.The eight-time LPGA winner is two shots behind leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden.World No. 3 and defending champion Park In-bee finished the round at two-under 69 and is tied for seventh place, along with her compatriot and No. 4 Kim Sei-young.World No. 6 Kim Hyo-joo carded one-under 70 and tied for 16th.Finishing the first round, Park In-bee commented on the sizzling conditions - rising upwards of 36 degrees Celsius - saying she has not golfed in such hot weather in her nearly 20 years on the green.