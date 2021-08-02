Moon Calls for 'Careful Consultation' with US on Joint Military Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed military leaders to consult carefully with their U.S. counterparts on the two countries' joint military exercises slated for later this month.A senior presidential official told reporters on Wednesday that Moon gave the instruction in a meeting with senior military officials earlier in the day.The president was responding to a report by Defense Minister Suh Wook that the military is discussing the matter with the U.S. and health authorities with consideration to the current pandemic situation and other "realistic" conditions.The remarks come amid speculation Seoul may seek a postponement of the joint drills after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a warning on Sunday that the war games would cloud the future of inter-Korean relations.On Tuesday, National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won told a parliamentary committee that there is a need to "flexibly" respond regarding the exercises.However, a key presidential official on Wednesday denied that the top office has changed its position, with many expecting the drills will go ahead as planned.