Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Japan 2-5 in the semifinals of the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday night.Team Korea, the defending champion, suffered a bitter loss from its long-time rival in the match at Yokohama Stadium.Despite the loss, South Korea’s quest for gold has not ended as it still has a chance to reach the final.South Korea has now dropped into the loser's bracket and will face off against the United States for a consolation match at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue.If South Korea defeats the U.S., it will meet Japan again for the final at 7 p.m. on Saturday. If it loses, it will play the Dominican Republic for the bronze medal at 12 p.m. the same day.