Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Next Year's Minimum Wage of 9,160 Won Per Hour Made Official

Written: 2021-08-05 08:19:00Updated: 2021-08-05 13:30:04

Next Year's Minimum Wage of 9,160 Won Per Hour Made Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Next year's minimum wage has been officially set at nine-thousand-160 won per hour, up five-point-one percent from this year. 

The Ministry of Employment and Labor published the 440-won raise from this year in the government gazette on Thursday. 

The gazette also stated that applying 209 hours of work a month, the minimum wage per month will come to one-point-914 million won. 

The Minimum Wage Commission, the rate-setting body of nine representatives each from labor, business and the general public, made the decision on July 12.

The labor ministry opened a ten-day window last month for labor and management to raise objections. 

During the period, business groups filed complaints that the new minimum wage would threaten the survival of small and mid-sized businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there has never been a review of the minimum wage once it is set by the commission. 

Labor Minister An Kyung-duk said the ministry respects the commission's decision to comprehensively take into account economic conditions at home and abroad, the employment situation and the hardships of low-income workers and small merchants.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >