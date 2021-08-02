Next Year's Minimum Wage of 9,160 Won Per Hour Made Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Next year's minimum wage has been officially set at nine-thousand-160 won per hour, up five-point-one percent from this year.The Ministry of Employment and Labor published the 440-won raise from this year in the government gazette on Thursday.The gazette also stated that applying 209 hours of work a month, the minimum wage per month will come to one-point-914 million won.The Minimum Wage Commission, the rate-setting body of nine representatives each from labor, business and the general public, made the decision on July 12.The labor ministry opened a ten-day window last month for labor and management to raise objections.During the period, business groups filed complaints that the new minimum wage would threaten the survival of small and mid-sized businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.However, there has never been a review of the minimum wage once it is set by the commission.Labor Minister An Kyung-duk said the ministry respects the commission's decision to comprehensively take into account economic conditions at home and abroad, the employment situation and the hardships of low-income workers and small merchants.