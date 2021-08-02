Survey Finds 64.2% of Parents Willing to Have Their Children Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that almost 65 percent of parents are willing to have their children receive COVID-19 vaccines.A research team at Pusan National University Hospital revealed the findings on Thursday after surveying 226 parents with children under the age of 18 as well as 117 children and adolescents aged ten to 18 between May 25 and June 3.About 77 percent of parents said they are themselves willing to get vaccinated, while 64-point-two percent said they will have their children inoculated.Of the children surveyed, 49-point-six percent said they are willing to be vaccinated.About 51 percent of the respondents said that they feel COVID-19 vaccines are effective, but only 28 percent said they are safe.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety lowered the inoculation age limit for Pfizer shots to 12 last month, but the survey was conducted when the age limit was 16.The survey was published in a recent edition of the Journal of Korean Medical Science.