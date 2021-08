Photo : YONHAP News

More ruling party lawmakers are urging a cancellation in the summertime joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S.Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joon told KBS on Wednesday that almost 60 lawmakers from his party, the Open Minjoo Party and the Justice Party have signed a statement calling for a delay in the drills on the condition that the two Koreas resume dialogue.Jin plans to hold a press briefing to that effect at the National Assembly on Thursday.Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday instructed military leaders to consult carefully with their U.S. counterparts on the exercises.The remarks come amid speculation Seoul may seek a postponement of the drills after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a warning on Sunday that the drills would cloud the future of inter-Korean relations.