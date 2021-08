Photo : YONHAP News

The government will decide next month whether to again defer a postponement in loan and interest payments that is set to expire in September for small business owners.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting on Thursday that revenues at small businesses are taking a hit after being on a gradual recovery, especially businesses that rely heavily on face-to-face service such as restaurants and lodging facilities.He said, however, that total credit card payments are showing a positive trend due to an increase in online sales.Credit card payments increased five-point-five percent in May, seven-point-six percent in June and seven-point-nine percent in July.The government will announce measures this month to delay second-half payments of taxes and social insurance fees.