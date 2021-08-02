S. Korea Central Bank Board Member Named Chair of FSC

Photo : YONHAP News

Koh Seung-beom, a member of the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board, has been nominated to the new chair of the Financial Services Commission(FSC).President Moon Jae-in made the selection for the minister-level post on Thursday while also naming lawyer Song Doo-hwan the chair of the National Human Rights Commission.The president also picked figures for six vice minister-level posts.Meanwhile, FSC Chairman Eun Seong-soo recommended chief negotiator on U.S. defense cost sharing, Jeong Eun-bo, to become the next head of the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS).Eun recommended Jeong for the post following a vote by the commission on Thursday. The head of the FSS is nominated by the chair of the FSC and appointed by the president.If appointed, Jeong will become the first chair of the FSC in the Moon administration who previously served as a government official.