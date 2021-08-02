Navy's Ulsan-class Batch-IV Frigate to be Developed Domestically

Photo : YONHAP News

The fourth model of the Navy’s new Ulsan-class frigate is set to be developed domestically.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Wednesday that it reviewed a motion to push for the local research and development of the Ulsan-class Batch-IV frigate during a meeting on defense projects.The government is aiming to replace old frigates and patrol ships with warships that have enhanced anti-air warfare capacity and survivability through domestic research and development.It plans to inject some three-and-a-half trillion won into these efforts from 2023 to 2032.The defense agency said with the project the government is aiming to not only strengthen capacity to conduct maritime operations but also contribute toward securing cutting-edge technology and creating jobs.The government earlier developed and mass produced the 25-hundred-ton Ulsan-class Batch-I frigate and the 28-hundred-ton Batch-II frigate through local research and development efforts. Currently, it’s developing the 35-hundred ton Batch-III frigate.