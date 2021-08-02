Aquilino Vows to Enable US to Engage with N. Korea Diplomatically from Position of Strength

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has pledged efforts to enable the U.S. to engage in diplomacy with North Korea from a position of strength based on what he called the “strong and ironclad” South Korea-U.S. alliance.Admiral John Aquilino unveiled the stance on Wednesday during a virtual session of the Aspen Security Forum as he said the North is "certainly a security challenge" that faces the U.S. in the region.Aquilino said that from the military aspect, the alliance and the strength that the U.S. has in the region enables Washington to conduct diplomacy from a position of strength, and that's what he sees as his role.With his remarks, Aquilino was apparently underlining the military’s role in providing diplomatic support toward Seoul and Washington’s joint goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.U.S. Forces Korea falls under the command of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.