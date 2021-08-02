Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Aquilino Vows to Enable US to Engage with N. Korea Diplomatically from Position of Strength

Written: 2021-08-05 11:35:57Updated: 2021-08-05 15:31:00

Aquilino Vows to Enable US to Engage with N. Korea Diplomatically from Position of Strength

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has pledged efforts to enable the U.S. to engage in diplomacy with North Korea from a position of strength based on what he called the “strong and ironclad” South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Admiral John Aquilino unveiled the stance on Wednesday during a virtual session of the Aspen Security Forum as he said the North is "certainly a security challenge" that faces the U.S. in the region.

Aquilino said that from the military aspect, the alliance and the strength that the U.S. has in the region enables Washington to conduct diplomacy from a position of strength, and that's what he sees as his role.

With his remarks, Aquilino was apparently underlining the military’s role in providing diplomatic support toward Seoul and Washington’s joint goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. 

U.S. Forces Korea falls under the command of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >