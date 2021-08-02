Menu Content

Politics

Ex-Prosecutor General Tops Presidential Popularity Poll

Written: 2021-08-05 11:41:29Updated: 2021-08-05 15:36:42

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl enjoyed the highest level of popularity among four key presidential contenders. 

Realmeter said Thursday that its poll of some one-thousand adults conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday found that 46 percent of the respondents favor Yoon.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung came in second with a affability rating of 40-point-one percent. He was followed by former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong at 39-point-four percent and former chair of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon at 37-point-nine percent. 

Some 57 percent of those surveyed said they disliked the former DP chief followed by the Gyeonggi governor at 56-point-five percent, Yoon at 50 percent and Choe at 46-point-eight percent. 

Commissioned by online news outlet OhmyNews, the survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
