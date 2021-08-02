Vice Minister Discusses Frozen Assets with Iranian Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, where they discussed various bilateral issues, including that of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea under U.S. sanctions.Choi, who is visiting Tehran this week to attend Thursday's presidential inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi, stressed that Seoul has made exceptional efforts to resolve the matter. He expressed hope to strengthen their ties under the incoming Iranian administration based on such endeavors.Choi invited Iran's incoming foreign minister to visit Seoul with hopes to expand on their ties, marking the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.The Iranian deputy minister, in response, took note of Seoul's efforts to strengthen relations with the incoming administration, before expressing hope for a swift settlement to the matter of the Iranian assets.The two officials also exchanged views on ongoing negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA), a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and agreed to continue close communication.South Korea needs to discuss with the U.S, its traditional ally, before agreeing to release the funds, estimated between $7 billion and $9 billion. The new Joe Biden administration has so far refused to lift sanctions against Iran, imposed after the U.S. walked out of the JCPOA in 2018 during the Donald Trump administration.