Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to introduce supplementary measures to the existing social distancing system when announcing adjustments to take effect on Monday.Senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said on Thursday that the adjustments will not come close to the system's comprehensive revamp launched in early July.Son added these may include a more structured approach to sharing information between local governments and enhancing their jurisdiction against quarantine violations.This means that health authorities will likely extend the highest Level Four protocols in the greater Seoul metropolitan area and Level Three measures outside the capital region for an additional two weeks until August 22.The current measures will continue to ban private gatherings of five or more people and three or more past 6 p.m.