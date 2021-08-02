All Applicants Allowed to Take CSAT Regardless of Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

All students applying for this year's college scholastic ability test(CSAT) on November 18 will be able to take the exam regardless of whether they have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.According to the Education Ministry on Thursday, each test location will be limited to a maximum of 24 students and all examinees will be required to wear a mask. Partitions, however, will only be used during lunch hour.In the meantime, the ministry still plans to try and complete vaccinations among test-takers by mid-September.Similar to last year, applicants in self-quarantine or even those that have been infected with the virus will be able to take the test at separate locations.The ministry will also recommend universities open up their admissions process to as many students as possible. A ministry official, however, said there will be limitations as some parts of the process may not accommodate those in quarantine or in the midst of treatment for COVID-19.