Defense Officials: S. Korea, US May Push Forward with Scaled-Down Joint Drill

A scaled-down joint military drill between South Korea and the U.S. could go ahead later this month as planned, though the Defense Ministry said two sides have yet to make any official decision.Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Thursday that the timing and scale of the allies' training during the second half of the year have yet to be decided and that close consultations are still ongoing.However, according to other defense officials, the South Korean and U.S. militaries are reportedly preparing to conduct a crisis management exercise from August 10 to 13, followed by a Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) from August 16 to 26.The move comes despite calls within the ruling Democratic Party to postpone the drills amid hope for a resumption of inter-Korean dialogue after the two sides restored direct communication lines last week, 13 months after the North severed them.On Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in instructed Defense Minister Suh Wook to prudently consult with the U.S. on the drills in consideration of various factors.