Biz Groups Concerned over Excessive Carbon Goal, Feasibility of Action Plan

Business groups have expressed concern over the carbon reduction goals laid out by the government, calling them excessive though they agree on going carbon neutral.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Thursday that carbon neutrality is unavoidable, but conditions differ across sectors and firms, which should be reflected in seeking solutions.The Federation of Korean Industries also expressed concern on the government's hefty goal while highly assessing its effort to join the global response to the climate crisis. It added that reckless emission reduction goals could cost jobs and global competitiveness.The Korea Enterprises Federation voiced concern on the feasibility of commercializing related technologies by 2050 and the impact any drastic measures could have on the Korean economy and society.Earlier Thursday, a presidential committee on carbon neutrality announced three potential policy road maps to achieving the zero emissions goal, which included energy transition and suspending coal development.