Pres. Committee Announces 3 Plans to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential committee co-chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday announced policy road maps to meet the Moon Jae-in administration's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.Under the first plan, reliance on existing energy sources, such as coal and liquefied natural gas(LNG), will be partly maintained, while also expanding use of carbon capture, utilization and storage(CCUS) technology to recycle carbon emissions.This scenario is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 15-point-four million tons, down 96-point-three percent from 2018.The second involves completely shutting down coal-fired power plants, while keeping partial reliance on LNG and transitioning to renewable energy and fuel cells. This plan will reduce emissions by 97-point-three percent.The third seeks to completely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions through the suspension of coal and LNG development, while transitioning to green hydrogen technology.All three plans include nuclear energy use taking up six-point-one to seven-point-two percent of total energy mix, a significant drop from 23-point-four percent in 2018.The committee plans to collect opinions from various sectors by September, before announcing a final plan in late October.