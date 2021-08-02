Foreign Minister Hopes to Resume Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke at a virtual ministerial session of the East Asia Summit on Wednesday on current Korean Peninsula affairs, including the restoration of cross-border communication.According to the Foreign Ministry, Chung expressed his intent to work toward resuming dialogue with North Korea based on close cooperation with the U.S. and the international community, and asked for support.Chung also reaffirmed Seoul's stance regarding the South China Sea dispute, saying that international laws including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea must be respected and that freedom of navigation and aviation should be guaranteed.He expressed hope for a peaceful resolution and progress in talks between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Seoul's top diplomat also urged efforts to restore democracy in Myanmar and stronger cooperation through the East Asia Summit in tackling climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung next plans to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, which also includes North Korea, slated for Friday.