Photo : YONHAP News

The state vaccine task force said it has revamped the vaccine reservation system to accommodate two million bookings per hour.In a joint briefing with the science and safety ministries on Thursday, the task force said the system has been improved in cooperation with the private sector to address previous issues such as crashes and freezes.Authorities believe with a reinforced server and streamlined database, accessing the site will become easier and now expect anywhere between 300-thousand to two million reservations processed per hour.People aged 18 to 49 planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine can start making reservations from Monday under a new designated day rule that applies for the first ten days.Proxy booking, or accessing the site using multiple devices, is not allowed.