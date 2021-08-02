N. Korean FM Likely to Skip Major Regional Security Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

An ambassador-level official will represent North Korea for the second consecutive year at a major regional security forum in which Pyongyang regularly participates, in stead of its foreign minister.According to diplomatic sources on Thursday, North Korean Ambassador to Indonesia An Kwang-il will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) Regional Forum to be held virtually on Friday.There was a speculation that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon will attend the latest annual gathering, which brings together representatives of the regional bloc and their partners in the Asia-Pacific, amid growing expectations that Pyongyang will return to the stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S.The ARF is the only multilateral security conference in which Pyongyang regularly makes an appearance. The two Koreas also recently restored communication channels, raising hopes for an improvement in inter-Korean relations.The ambassador’s attendance, however, has dampened expectations that Pyongyang will make a notable announcement or make substantive exchanges with Washington or Seoul during the event.During last year’s ARF edition, which was also held virtually amid COVID-19 and attended by An, the North mainly outlined its response to the pandemic.