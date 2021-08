Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to announce this month details regarding who will receive the latest round of COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for the general public and when.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Thursday that the criteria on eligibility and other details will be announced in mid-August.Earlier, the government said it will provide 250-thousand won in relief checks to those belonging to the lower 88-percent income bracket.It said it will first take into account those paying a health insurance premium valued at the bottom 80 percent but give extra consideration for double-income or single-person households.It remains unclear whether those who are not working but still making money through financial or real estate investment will be included in double-income households.