Ko Jin-young Tied for 6th at Halfway Mark in Women's Olympic Golf

South Korea’s Ko Jin-young shot a 4-under 67 in the second round in the women's golf event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, as she and her three other compatriots faced growing challenges in their bid to bring home their second consecutive Olympic gold medal.The world's No. 2 and eight-time LPGA winner is tied for sixth place with Mone Inami of Japan at 7-under 135 after the second round ended in Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo.Ko is six shots behind Nelly Korda of the United States, who shot a nine-under 62 to take a four-stroke lead at the halfway mark. Nanna Madsen and Emily Pedersen, both of Denmark, and Aditi Ashok of India are tied for second at 9-under 133 while first-round leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden is one shot behind at fifth.The world's No. 4 ranked Kim Sei-young and No. 6 Kim Hyo-joo are both tied for the 11th spot at 4-under 138 after carding a 2-under and a 3-under on Thursday, respectively.Defending champion Park In-bee shot a 1-under and is tied for the 24th at 3-under 139.