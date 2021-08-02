Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, US Hold Director-Level Talks on N. Korea

Written: 2021-08-06 08:36:45Updated: 2021-08-06 10:24:59

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held talks with director-level diplomats for the first time since Seoul and Pyongyang restored communications lines last week. 

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Rim Kap-soo, director general at the ministry's peninsula peace regime bureau, met with U.S. deputy special representative for North Korea Jung Pak in Washington on Wednesday.

The meeting was reportedly attended by officials from Seoul's foreign and unification ministries and the presidential office, and Washington's White House National Security Council, the Treasury and Defense Department as well. 

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the two sides reaffirmed that the swift resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas and between the North and the United States is essential in order to achieve substantive progress in the Korean Peninsula peace process. 

It added that the two sides had concrete, in-depth consultations on ways to improve inter-Korean relations and to realize the early resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang. 

The U.S. State Department also confirmed the talks in a press release, saying that the two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and prospects for humanitarian cooperation.

It added that the talks also discussed coordination on North Korea issues with stakeholders in other multilateral fora, including trilateral cooperation with Japan.
