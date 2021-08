Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will attend the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) on Friday.According to the Foreign Ministry, the virtual meeting will discuss security issues and the state of affairs in the region, including the Korean Peninsula issues.Minister Chung will explain Seoul's efforts to advance the Korean Peninsula peace process such as the recent restoration of inter-Korean communications lines, while calling for global support.The ministry said the nation plans to stress regional joint efforts for peace and stability in the area.Meanwhile, North Korean Ambassador to Indonesia An Kwang-il is likely to attend the forum, instead of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon. The ARF is the only multilateral security conference in which Pyongyang regularly makes an appearance.