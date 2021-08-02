Japan Protests S. Korea's Live Streaming Service on Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly protested South Korea's new service that provides real-time images of the Dokdo islets in the East Sea.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau in Japan's Foreign Ministry, called Kim Yong-gil, a counselor at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, on Thursday and demanded a halt to the plan.Funakoshi reportedly protested against the service in the phone call, saying that Takeshima is clearly Japanese territory in light of historical facts and based on international law.The Japanese official denounced the planned service as "unacceptable and extremely regrettable."The Japanese government reportedly conveyed the position to the South Korean Foreign Ministry as well via the South Korean Embassy.The protest came as South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Ministry is set to launch the live streaming service from Friday to allow citizens to easily see the islets anytime and from anywhere. The internet service will also provide weather conditions and various information about the islets.