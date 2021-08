Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to extend current social distancing levels by another two weeks and keep the caps on private gatherings as well.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday during a daily government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul.Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province will remain under the highest Level Four, while the other parts of the nation will stay under Level Three until August 22.The prime minister said that the government made the decision to curb the spread before the start of the autumn semester so that children can return to school safely.However, he added that the government will make some adjustments to quarantine measures after assessing their effectiveness and the public response.