S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 14th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation posted a current account surplus for the 14th consecutive month in June on the back of robust exports.According to tentative data from the central Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's current account surplus came to eight-point-85 billion U.S. dollars in June.The nation logged a surplus for the 14th straight month since May last year and the latest figure represents a 23-point-six percent increase from a year ago.In the first half, the accumulated surplus came to 44-point-34 billion dollars, jumping 132-point-nine percent from a year earlier.Exports rose by 35-point-nine percent on-year to 53-point-six billion dollars, while imports gained 38-point-two percent on-year to 46 billion dollars.The service sector, on the other hand, posted a deficit of 950 million dollars in June, managing to narrow the shortfall by 400 million dollars from a year earlier.