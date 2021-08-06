S. Korea Adds 1,704 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of one-thousand-704 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday amid the continued fourth wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases detected throughout Thursday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 207-thousand-406.The daily figure dropped by 72 from the previous day but remained in the 17-hundreds for the third consecutive day.Of the new cases, one-thousand-640 were local transmissions, while 64 were from overseas.The greater Seoul area reported one-thousand-12 cases, accounting for 61-point-seven percent of local infections. Non-capital areas added 628 cases, taking up 38-point-three percent of local cases. This is the third straight day the figure has been in the 600s.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-113. The fatality rate stands at one-point-02 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by seven from the previous day to 376.