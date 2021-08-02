CRS: US Likely to Offer Partial Sanctions Relief for Denuclearization Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. congressional think tank has projected that the Biden administration is likely to pursue a phased approach with North Korean diplomacy, offering partial sanctions relief in exchange for steps toward denuclearization.The Congressional Research Service(CRS) presented the projection in its latest report on U.S. diplomacy on North Korea that was published on July 30.In the report, the CRS noted that the Biden approach, overseen by Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, appears to envision offering partial sanctions relief in exchange for incremental denuclearization steps by Pyongyang.The report, however, projected that gradual sanctions relief could be difficult without congressional support, given limitations enacted into law.It cited that U.S. sanctions against North Korea target not only arms development but also human rights abuses, money laundering, weapons trade, international terrorism and cyber activities.The CRS said some analysts view the Biden approach as excessively passive and its official proposals effectively contain little substance.