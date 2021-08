Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna said on Thursday in a final analysis of its phase three clinical trial that its COVID-19 vaccine was still 93 percent effective six months after the second dose.This nearly matches the 94 percent efficacy rate shown in the immediate days after full immunization, and is higher than Pfizer’s estimate for its vaccine.The efficacy of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, also a two-shot regimen based on messenger RNA technology, reportedly declined from 95 percent to around 84 percent six months after the second shot.Moderna's final analysis has yet to be peer reviewed.